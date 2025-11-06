Shiamak Davar confirms choreographing Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer Ramayana: ‘This will be very different, isiliye...'

Shiamak Davar is a celebrated Indian choreographer who made the nation dance to the beats of Dil Toh Paagal Hai in the '90s. The choreographer is known to give dance classes to many Bollywood actors, including Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter and others, who were members of his dance company. The guru of contemporary dance, Shiamak Davar, is all set to choreograph Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra’s Rs. 4000 crore-budgeted two-part epic saga, Ramayana.

In a recent interaction with Instant Bollywood, Shiamak revealed the big tea. When asked whether he would do something like Dil Toh Pagal Hai in today’s times, Shiamak expressed, “Abhi yeh jo naya film kar raha hun woh Dil Toh Pagal Hai nahi hai, woh Ramayana hai. So let’s wait and see what happens.”

The interviewer rechecked, “You’re doing something for Ramayana?” Shiamak laughed and said, “Of course, I’m always excited about my films. Yeah, so I’m choreographing it.” When further asked if it is Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Shiamak nodded, “Yeah”, and concluded by adding, “This will be very different, isliye mai kar raha hun.”

For the unversed, Shiamak Davar choreographed for several Hindi and international films, including Taal, Dhoom 2, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Yuvvraaj, Taare Zameen Par, Jagga Jasoos and others. He also choreographed for Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol in 2011.

Talking about Ramayana, the epic saga is the most expensive Indian movie. The first part is slated to release on Diwali 2026, while the second part is scheduled for Diwali 2027. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Ravi Dubey, Aditya Kothare, Kajal Aggarwal and others.

Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the movie is planned as a global film. The music is being composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while Kumar Vishwas is serving as the lyricist. The announcement glimpse of the upcoming devotional film has already sent fans into a frenzy.

