Sholay returns to theatres after 50 years: Dharmendra–Amitabh Bachchan classic re-releases in 4K with its original uncensored climax

The Indian classic Sholay is returning to cinemas in a restored 4K edition titled Sholay: The Final Cut. The makers have confirmed that the film will release across 1,500 theatres on December 12, 2025, as part of its 50-year celebration. The film completed its golden jubilee on August 15, 2025, marking half a century since its original release.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan, Sholay continues to be one of the most influential films in Indian cinema. While several films have surpassed its box-office records, it remains India’s most-watched film, with its dialogues, characters and scenes deeply rooted in pop culture.

Original uncut ending returns after 50 years

The highlight of the re-release is the inclusion of the original climax, which has never been shown publicly. In 1975, during the Emergency, the Central Board of Film Certification asked for cuts in the ending. As a result, a toned-down version was released in theatres, and that became the ending audiences accepted for decades.

Sippy Films announced the new version on social media, writing: "Sholay: The Final Cut – In cinemas December 12, 2025. Experience the original uncut version for the first time ever, restored in 4K and Dolby 5.1 by Film Heritage Foundation."

Here’s what the original ending showed

A long-discussed part of Sholay’s legacy is the alternate ending that only existed in rumours. In the restored version, viewers will finally see the sequence where Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar) kills Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) using spiked footwear. The scene was originally filmed as an emotionally intense moment of justice and closure. However, it was considered too violent at the time, which led to the CBFC demanding changes before the 1975 release.

For years, this ending was treated as a mystery within the industry. The release of The Final Cut now puts those rumours to rest, allowing audiences to watch the film exactly the way director Ramesh Sippy had planned it.

