Sholay Star Cast Paycheck: Dharmendra charged Rs 1.5 Lakh; AK Hangal got Rs 8,000, Amitabh Bachchan earned...

Sholay remains one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the 1975 blockbuster featured stars like Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is still remembered for its performances, characters, music, and massive box office success.

However, the cast fees of Sholay continue to be a surprising topic for many fans. As per reports, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 3 crore, and the salaries of the actors reveal interesting facts about the industry at that time.

Dharmendra was the highest-paid actor in Sholay. He reportedly received Rs. 1.5 lakh for his role and became the most expensive star among the cast as per The Financial Express. Following him, Sanjeev Kumar earned Rs. 1.25 lakh, making him the second-highest paid actor in the film. Even though Amitabh Bachchan played one of the lead roles and went on to become a major star after Sholay, he was paid less than both Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar. Reports state that Amitabh Bachchan earned Rs. 1 lakh for the film.

Who earned what in Sholay? Cast salary breakdown

Among the female actors, Hema Malini, who played the popular character Basanti, was paid Rs. 75,000. Jaya Bachchan, seen as Radha in the film, earned Rs. 35,000, making her the lowest-paid among the main cast. The film’s iconic villain, Amjad Khan, who portrayed Gabbar Singh, received Rs. 50,000 for his role. Mac Mohan, known for playing Samba, was paid Rs. 12,000. Viju Khote, who appeared as Kaalia, earned Rs. 10,000. AK Hangal, who played Imam Saab, received Rs. 8,000.

Even though Sholay went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema history, the fees of the cast were modest compared to today’s standards. The film not only gained fame for its performances and direction but also for its music.

The song Mehbooba Mehbooba became one of the most loved item numbers and is still remembered today. Produced by NH Studioz and Sippy Films, Sholay turned into a massive commercial success and remains a landmark in Bollywood.

