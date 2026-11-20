From her family’s real estate business in Nagpur to founding RTAKE Studios, Shraddha Agrawal brings an entrepreneur’s eye to cinema. Her vision is to build a production house with a distinct creative identity and the ability to work across Indian languages and film industries.

Shraddha Agrawal’s route to founding RTAKE Studios took her from the New York Film Academy to early work in filmmaking in Mumbai and then to the R. Sandesh Group, her family’s real estate business in Nagpur. Working in the family business gave her a perspective on how an enterprise is built. With the encouragement of her father, Rammu Agrawal, she returned to filmmaking and started building one of her own.

At RTAKE Studios, Agrawal has approached that task through the films she chooses to support and the people she chooses to work with. Revathy’s Salaam Venky, led by Kajol, centred on an intimate story about a mother and son. Daadi Ki Shaadi, featuring Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, took the studio into family comedy. With O.M. Operation Mole, RTAKE has taken on a multilingual production in collaboration with Wunderbar Films. The three projects offer an early picture of the company Agrawal wants to build, one with the range to work with very different filmmakers, stories and audiences.

“I don’t want RTAKE STUDIOS to be defined by one genre, one language or one scale of filmmaking,” says Agrawal. “I want RTAKE to build a body of work that people associate with quality, ambition and originality.”

That ambition takes its clearest shape so far in O.M. Operation Mole. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film brings together Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah. For Agrawal, the decision to back it began with her belief in Periasamy’s script and his vision for its characters. Taking the film forward with Wunderbar Films meant backing that vision at the scale it called for, with an ensemble drawn from several film industries and a production intended for audiences across languages.

At the grand event of OM, Dhanush praised producer Shraddha Agrawal of Rtake Studios for her passion, conviction and creatively driven approach to filmmaking. He acknowledged her instrumental role in bringing the ambitious vision of OM to life, crediting her dedication and belief in the project.

Agrawal sees the studio’s work in Hindi and Tamil cinema as the foundation for building relationships across more Indian film industries. Over time, she wants RTAKE to work with filmmakers across languages and take its films to international audiences while preserving the cultural detail that gives each story its character. The partnerships behind O.M. show what that vision looks like in practice. For Agrawal, the work ahead is to build on them and give filmmakers across India a production house they can return to with their next idea.

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