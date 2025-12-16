Shraddha Kapoor calls Dhurandhar ‘phenomenal,’ says 'don’t make us wait' for part 2

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar continues to dominate headlines, with praise pouring in from both audiences and celebrities. The latest to join the list is Shraddha Kapoor, who shared a glowing review on social media and openly urged the team to release Dhurandhar Part 2 sooner than planned. Her reaction has further fueled the buzz around the Ranveer Singh starrer, which is already enjoying a massive box office run.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram review

On Monday, December 15, Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on Dhurandhar. In her first post, she wrote, “Truly terrible of Aditya Dhar to make a film like Dhurandhar,” followed by another slide that read, “and then make us wait three months for Part 2. Don’t play with our emotions, prepone the release please. What a phenomenal experience.”

She added in Hindi, “Subah shoot nahi hoti toh kasam se abhi hi dobara dekhne jaati,” meaning she would have gone back to watch the film again if she did not have an early morning shoot. Shraddha also praised the year’s Hindi cinema, writing, “Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar — all in 2025 Hindi cinema.”

Addressing the film’s journey, she noted, “From Yami Gautam having to call out the rampant negative PR machinery to manufactured controversies, Dhurandhar endured it all and came out shining. No bad force can pull a good film down. In audiences, we trust.”

What makes Dhurandhar a box office force?

Dhurandhar draws inspiration from real-life incidents and follows a spy who infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s gang in Lyari, Pakistan. The mission is to dismantle the gang and pass crucial intelligence to RAW about its links with the ISI, aiming to curb terrorism. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan, with Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in key roles.

The spy action thriller has crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide in just 10 days. It has earned around Rs 400 crore in India, while overseas collections stand at USD 11.95 million (Rs 108 crore). The second weekend alone brought in USD 5.50 million (Rs 49 crore), marking a 68 per cent jump from its opening weekend. These numbers make it the third-highest overseas second weekend for a Bollywood film, behind Jawan and Pathaan.

Amid the success, Ranveer Singh shared a reflective note on Instagram: “Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai… lekin filhal… nazar aur sabr.”

Dhurandhar Part 2 is currently scheduled for March 19, 2026, where it will clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for the Grown-Ups. With strong audience support, record-breaking box office numbers, and celebrity endorsements like Shraddha Kapoor’s, the demand for the sequel is only growing louder.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, calls Aditya Dhar ‘an ace filmmaker with full swag’