Shraddha Kapoor gets injured on Eetha set while filming Lavani number, Nashik shoot gets canceled: Report

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to play legendary Tamasha artist Vithabai in an upcoming collaboration with director Laxman Utekar. Called Eetha, the project is seemingly already on floors. However, the shoot was recently stopped while the actress was performing a folk dance form that the artist was known for, Lavani. According to a Mid-Day report, the 38-year-old lost her balance while dancing and ended up fracturing her left foot.

Eetha set injury does little to stop Shraddha Kapoor, know what happened

Shraddha Kapoor has had her work cut out for her on the Eetha sets. While the actress is working hard to embody Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, she has had to put a stop to her hard work after getting injured during a dance number. A source shared, “Lavani music characteristically has fast-paced beats and a quick tempo. In this number composed by Ajay-Atul, Shraddha — sporting a vibrant Nauvari saree, heavy jewellery, and a kamarpatta — had to perform a series of steps in succession, to the beats of the dholki. To look the part of a young Vithabai, the actor has put on over 15 kilos. In one step, she mistakenly put all her weight on her left foot and lost her balance as a result.”

However, Eetha and Shraddha Kapoor are not stopping anytime soon. The actress reportedly suggested alternative shoots to make up for the time lost. She urged the production they replan their schedule to take close-up shots. “After returning to Mumbai, they began to film on a set at Madh Island, where Shraddha shot some emotional sequences. However, after a couple of days, her pain aggravated, and they had to discontinue the shoot. The unit will regroup two weeks later when she has completely recovered.”

The role will see the actress take on her first-ever biopic portrayal and has raised excitement from her fans. She was last seen in Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank.

