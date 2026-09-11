Shweta Tripathi justifies Jitendra Kumar replacing Vikrant Massey in Mirzapur The Movie: ‘What Jeetu has done...’

When Jitendra Kumar was announced as the new face of Bablu in Mirzapur: The Movie, his casting drew mixed reactions from fans who had closely associated the character with Vikrant Massey. However, following the film’s release and its successful box-office run, the response appears to have shifted. Shweta Tripathi, who is an integral part of the Mirzapur franchise, has now opened up about Jitendra stepping into a role that already had a strong association with Vikrant Massey.

Shweta Tripathi praises Jitendra Kumar’s performance

Speaking to NDTV, Shweta highlighted the challenge Jitendra faced while joining a cast that had worked together for years. She said, “What Jeetu has done is not easy. On Mirzapur, we are a family. We could be intimidating, we all have been together for nine years. But he made a full Bablu-type entry. We didn't come to know how he managed to pull it off. But now he's a part of our core group. Be it work or party, he has to be there. And he makes fantastic mutton! He has done full justice to a different version of Bablu and not taking away anything from Massey. He is a fantastic actor which all of us know.”

Shweta had previously acted with him in the 2019 film Gone Kesh. She believes their familiarity helped them establish the chemistry required for the film. Recalling their earlier collaboration, she said, “Our chemistry was very loved in Gone Kesh and I wanted to work with him again after that film. It was my birthday when we were finishing the shoot of Gone Kesh and he sent me a plant as a gift in a very cute pot. We still have that plant. He is one of those people with whom you just connect. Jeetu is one of those people. It's not just me, the entire cast welcomed him with open arms.”

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie, helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Ravi Kishan, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, was released in theatres on September 4, 2026.

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