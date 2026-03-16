Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar set to collaborate for another romantic drama after multiple hits? Report

Actor Sidharth Malhotra may soon reunite with filmmaker Karan Johar for a new romantic drama backed by Dharma Productions. Reportedly, the actor is in advanced discussions to headline the project, which is expected to be directed by Sharan Sharma. If the deal goes through, the film will mark another major collaboration between Malhotra and Johar, continuing a professional association that began with Malhotra’s Bollywood debut Student Of The Year more than a decade ago.



Sidharth Malhotra to collab again with Karan Johar



The upcoming film is said to be an emotionally driven relationship drama exploring complex dynamics between its characters. According to Mid-Day, the concept was first pitched to the actor last year, and he responded positively to the idea. “The studio is keen to collaborate with Sidharth again and feels that the subject suits his persona. He had liked the idea when it was shared with him last year. He gave a verbal go-ahead at the time, and wanted to read the script before committing formally. Now, it’s in the last stages of conversation,” their source revealed. If all goes according to plan, the project is expected to go on floors in Mumbai by the summer of 2026.

The film will also mark another collaboration between Malhotra and Sharma, who previously directed acclaimed projects such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Meanwhile, Malhotra and Johar’s professional journey dates back to Student of the Year, which launched the actor as a leading man. Malhotra has appeared in several films associated with Dharma Productions, including Hasee Toh Phasee, Brothers, Kapoor & Sons, Baar Baar Dekho, Ittefaq, Shershaah, and Yodha.



Sidharth Malhotra work front



On the work front, Sidharth was last seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in a film released last year and is currently working on the upcoming project Vvan, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia. Off screen, the actor is embracing a new chapter in his personal life as well. Sidharth and his wife, Kiara Advani, recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Saraayah, adding another joyful milestone to the actor’s life.

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