Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani share an adorable glimpse of daughter Saraayah’s first Christmas

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made Christmas 2025 extra special by sharing a heartwarming glimpse of their celebrations with their daughter, Saraayah. The star couple took to Instagram Stories to give fans a look at their baby girl’s first Christmas, keeping the moment private yet deeply personal.

Kiara shared a close-up photo of baby Saraayah dressed in a red velvet outfit that read “My First Christmas” in gold embroidery. The image revealed only her tiny hands and chin. Kiara captioned the picture, “Merry Merry Christmas from my little Miss Claus.” Sidharth and Kiara also posted a glimpse of their beautifully decorated Christmas tree, featuring red baubles personalised with the names ‘Sid’, ‘Kiara’, and ‘Saraayah’.

Saraayah’s first Christmas becomes a special family moment

Christmas 2025 marked the first festive season Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated after welcoming their daughter in July. The new parents went all out to make the day memorable, while still choosing to keep their baby’s face hidden from the public eye. A short video clip shared by the couple showed their elegant Christmas tree glowing with custom ornaments.

The couple welcomed their baby girl on July 15. A day later, Sidharth announced the news on Instagram with a pink post that read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH.” The post included heart, folded hands, and evil eye emojis. They had announced Kiara’s pregnancy earlier in February with a photo of their hands holding a tiny knitted sock, captioned, “The greatest gift of our lives… Coming soon.”

Here’s what Kiara Advani said about motherhood

In November, Sidharth and Kiara revealed their daughter’s name, writing, “From our prayers, to our arms (Folded hands emoji) our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra.” They shared a first glimpse by posting a photo of her tiny feet.

Recently, Kiara Advani opened up about motherhood in an interview with Vogue. She said, “I’ve never been more ambitious. Motherhood expands you. The fire within you becomes more focused. When I’m with Saraayah, I’m really with her… These micro-moments feel so precious.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who married in February 2023 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer after falling in love during Shershaah, continue to balance stardom and parenthood with grace.

