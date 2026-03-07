Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding video almost didn’t make it to internet, Manish Malhotra reveals what happened

Manish Malhotra is close to Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The Shershaah co-stars dated in secret for a long time before finally making it official with a Rajasthan wedding. While the photos were loved by their fans all around, it was their wedding clip where they danced while walking towards each other that broke the internet. However, it seems that the clip may have never made it to their Instagrams as the designer reveals having to push the duo to post it.

Manish Malhotra reveals how he had to push Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to post about their wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are extremely private people, so when they kept their wedding revelations to a minimum, it was not surprising for anyone. One moment that stood out was them dancing towards each other while a heavily emotional song played in the background. The clip captured millions of hearts around the world and became a pop culture moment that will be spoken about for years to come. However, Manish Malhotra has now shared how it almost never made it to the internet. Speaking on The Right Angle, he shared that their nuptials remain one of his most beloved wedding looks. “I would say Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding [is closest to my heart], because the entire wedding was done by us. We were very involved — there were discussions at my house about the decor and everything else,” he said.

Revealing the story behind their viral clip, he added, “There were also little surprises that people later got to know about, like Kiara doing that dance with Sidharth. I remember telling them, ‘Please put up that reel, and please share this reel.’ They have so much love and respect for me that they eventually gave in. I’m so grateful that they did it and so happy they did it. I think that remains one of my most cherished weddings."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7, 2023. The couple went on to welcome their first child, a baby girl named Saraayah Malhotra, on July 15, 2025.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani share an adorable glimpse of daughter Saraayah’s first Christmas