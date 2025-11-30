Sidharth Malhotra talks about Kiara Advani’s physical changes during pregnancy; says ‘I’m contributing little with changing diapers’

Sidharth Malhotra has opened up about life after welcoming his daughter, Saraayah, with wife Kiara Advani. The couple, who became parents on July 15, 2025, recently revealed their baby girl’s name along with the first glimpse of her on Instagram. Now, Sidharth has explained the meaning behind the name and shared why Kiara has earned the title of “superhero” in their home.

At the We The Women Asia event in Mumbai, Sidharth Malhotra said he has “never lost so many arguments to someone who can’t speak,” referring to his four-month-old daughter. He revealed that Saraayah is a Hebrew name, meaning “Princess of God.” He added, “It’s not in Hindi. It’s an exotic name that comes from the East.”

The couple first hinted at their baby’s arrival with a picture of tiny white socks on Instagram in February. When they announced her name on November 28, they used the same socks again to “come full circle.” Their post read, “From our prayers to our arms, our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra.”

Sidharth on why Kiara is his ‘superhero’

Speaking about how life has changed since becoming a father, Sidharth said, “I realize that I am no longer the hero of the house. She is the superstar. She is four months old.” He praised Kiara Advani for her strength during pregnancy and after childbirth. “My wife is the superhero,” he said. “The process of seeing her through pregnancy and birth is an eye-opening experience. Men talk about courage and strength, but women actually demonstrate it when they become mothers.”

He added that Kiara handled hormonal and physical changes with resilience. “Now she’s being a true superhero taking care of Saraayah. I am contributing a little by changing diapers, clicking pictures, or just keeping a happy environment.”

Sidharth also shared that he and Kiara Advani were unsure about publicly revealing their daughter’s name at first. “We were thinking whether we should announce it or not. Because har ghar mein announce karne ki zarurat nahi hoti. But then we thought it’s fine and decided to make it official,” he said.

The actor also joked about adjusting to fatherhood, saying he is amazed at how much influence a baby can have without speaking a single word.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in February 2023 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Professionally, Sidharth was last seen in Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor and is currently shooting for Vvan: Force of the Forest alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, slated for a 2026 release.

