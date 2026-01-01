Sidharth Malhotra’s 2025 was all about cinema, being present for wife Kiara Advani and welcoming daughter Saraayah

For Sidharth Malhotra, 2025 came with opportunities that made him grow as an actor. Later, the same year, he stepped into a new phase of his life when his wife-actress Kiara Advani, got pregnant with their first child. Then came their baby girl, Saraayah Malhotra, who changed the way he saw the world. Sidharth has now expressed gratitude as he reflected on the year gone by. Don’t miss the video!

Sidharth Malhotra wraps up 2025 in a video

For Bollywood’s handsome hunk, Sidharth Malhotra, 2025 will always be a special year. This year brought calm and stillness to his life, giving him another reason to rush home after hours of shooting. As the actor looks at 2026 with a full heart and endless gratitude, he bids a happy goodbye to 2025.

A while ago, the Student Of The Year debutant took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable clip with is a collection of all the lovely memories he created last year. Speaking his mind, the actor penned in the captions, “Somewhere between sets and home, life shifted forever and for the better, adding a new depth, a softer strength, and a reason to see the world a little differently. Grateful for the growth, the grace, the cinema. Cheers 2025!”

He continued, “Walking into 2026 with a full heart, a clearer purpose, and endless gratitude. Happy New Year, everyone. Big Love!”

Check out Sidharth Malhotra’s post:

In the video, Malhotra dropped glimpses of him helping his wife, Kiara Advani, as she geared up for her Met Gala debut while being pregnant with their daughter. The new father also shared multiple images, showcasing his love for his daughter, Saraayah Malhotra.

Earlier, Kiara took to her social media handle and called 2025 ‘a year of firsts’. With a photo dump of unseen images, she noted, “2025 - The year my heart expanded in ways I couldn’t imagine, a year of firsts, of learning, of becoming, of evolution and sweetest blessings.”

Manifesting a positive and happy year, the Kabir Singh actress also expressed, “Hello 2026, my heart is ready for you. Stepping into this new year with gratitude, excitement, and the cutest tiny hands that hold my whole world.”

On the work front, Sid will be next seen upcoming folk thriller VVAN: Force Of The Forrest, while Kiara will share screen with Yash and Nayanthara in Toxic.

