Sidharth Malhotra’s father Sunil Malhotra passes away, actor pays tribute: 'I am who I am because of you'

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death that could be triggering to some.

Sidharth Malhotra’s father, Sunil Malhotra, reportedly passed away on February 14, 2026. The former Merchant Navy captain’s last rites were performed in the presence of close family members and relatives.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sidharth and his wife, Kiara Advani, rushed to Delhi upon receiving the news and stood by their family during this difficult time. In an earlier interview with Lilly Singh, the actor had shared that his father had been battling a prolonged illness.

Sidharth Malhotra’s father Sunil Malhotra passes away

Taking to his official social media handle, Sidharth Malhotra shared a series of images featuring his father. Along with the post, the actor paid tribute to him and wrote, “He was a man of rare honesty, integrity, and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure.”

Sidharth added that his father had commanded the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain and had later faced his illness with quiet courage, never compromising or losing his grace. He said that even when a stroke had confined him to a wheelchair, his father’s spirit had remained strong.

He further shared that his father’s integrity was his greatest inheritance, that his strength guided him every day, and that his positivity continued to hold the family together. The actor also mentioned that his father had passed away peacefully in his sleep, leaving behind an immeasurable void.

In conclusion, Sidharth wrote, “I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values, and your light forward always. Love you, Dad.”

Here’s the post:

In several earlier instances, Sidharth Malhotra had expressed how close he was to his father. As per reports, the family has requested space and privacy as they come to terms with their bereavement.

Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the lead role in Param Sundari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film follows the story of a Delhi-based boy who finds his perfect match through an AI app, which leads him to connect with Sundari, a South Indian girl.

Looking ahead, Sidharth will next appear in the lead role in Vvan – Force of the Forest.

ALSO READ: Is Salim Khan admitted to the ICU? Here's what we know about Salman Khan's father