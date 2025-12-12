Single Papa Release Date: When and where to stream Kunal Kemmu’s new web series online

Netflix is all set to launch its new family comedy series Single Papa, and viewers across India have been searching for clear details about its streaming schedule. Starring Kunal Kemmu in the lead role, the show has generated steady buzz ahead of release, thanks to its mix of humor, emotions, and relatable family chaos. With fans eager to know when and where to watch the series online, here’s a complete look at the premiere time, cast, plot, and other key updates.

Single Papa to stream on Netflix with all episodes dropping together

Single Papa will officially premiere on December 12 on Netflix. The series will begin streaming from 1:30 PM IST, giving viewers access to all six episodes at once. This makes it easy for fans to binge the complete family drama on day one. The show has already been trending online, with many viewers curious about the release timing and the story of Gaurav Gehlot, played by Kunal Kemmu.

Here’s what the new comedy series is all about

The trailer of Single Papa has received a lot of attention for its fun and emotional storyline. The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a 30-year-old man-child who still depends on his parents for pocket money and daily needs. In a surprising twist, he announces that he is adopting a baby, leaving his loud and loving family in shock.

The show highlights Gaurav’s journey as he attempts to take on single fatherhood while navigating clumsy diaper routines, advice from every relative, and the challenge of proving that he is genuinely ready for responsibility. The makers promise a simple, warm, and entertaining take on modern parenthood mixed with desi family humor.

The series is backed by creators and co-producers Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya, and Neeraj Udhwani, with Khaitan also serving as the executive producer. The show is produced by Juggernaut Productions’ Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan.

Along with Kunal Kemmu, the series features a talented cast including Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, and Isha Talwar. Their performances aim to bring authenticity, humor, and heart to the story.

ALSO READ: Family Man Season 4 expected earlier than predicted as Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK hint at a 'bigger plan' and a 'sooner than later' return