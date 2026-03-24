Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT: When and where to watch Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh’s sports comedy drama

Aamir Khan has proved his mettle as an ace actor and an able producer. Hence, even when he is not working on a project as a hero, he is brainstorming to bring great stories for the audience. One of his recent creations was Sitaare Zameen Par, which was highly lauded by the audience in cinemas. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025. After entertaining viewers on the 70 mm, the sports drama is making its way to Sony Liv on April 3, 2026.

Sitaare Zameen Par debuts on OTT

After taking a brief hiatus following the success of Laapataa Ladies, Aamir Khan returned with the sports comedy drama film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Ever since the movie hit cinemas in June 2025, viewers have been eager to rewatch it from the comfort of their homes. After a successful run in theatres, the movie is finally making its way to OTT.

Taking to its official Instagram handle, Sony Liv India announced that the film is set to release on the popular streaming platform from April 3, 2026. “Kisi ke liye alag… kisi ke liye normal. Sabka apna normal hota hai. A heartwarming story of Hope, heart, and healing. Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, streaming from 3rd April on Sony LIV,” read the caption.

Take a look:

About Sitaare Zameen Par

As speculated earlier, Sitaare Zameen Par is not a sequel to Aamir Khan’s 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. But it’s a spiritual successor to the blockbuster movie. Helmed by R. S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, this movie stars Mr. Perfectionist along with Genelia Deshmukh. However, the main characters and heroes of the film are a team of intellectually challenged basketball players.

The story revolves around a disillusioned basketball coach who is ordered to train the team of players as a punishment for drunk driving. An official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions, Sitaare Zameen Par is a heartwarming film laced with emotions, showcasing the unwavering dedication and determination of the players.

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