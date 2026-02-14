‘Smashed it’: Ranbir Kapoor reviews Dhurandhar, reveals how he seeks wife Alia Bhatt first thing in the morning

Ranbir Kapoor is all about love, and this Valentine’s Day, the actor decided to share it with the world. Taking to the Instagram account of his venture ARKS, he did a short livestream to interact with the fans. During this, he went on to share his thoughts on the latest superhit film, Ranveer Singh starrer, Dhurandhar. On the same day, he spoke up about his habits after waking up and shared that his family always comes first to his mind.

Dhurandhar gains a new fan in Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor turned on a quick livestream on February 14, 2026, to speak about various things going on around him. Among the many questions aimed at the actor, he was asked about his current favorite movia by a fan in the live comments section. The star went on to share how it was the Aditya Dhar directorial that had impressed him, “The current favourite movie is Dhurandhar. Absolutely loved that film. I think the entire cast and crew really smashed it and really good times at the movies,” he said with a light smile.

Ranbir Kapoor shares how he turns to wife Alia Bhatt as his first morning habit

On the same day, during a chat with Vogue India, the star spoke up about the five habits that he regularly does right after waking up in the morning. And in true Bollywood romance hero style, the first thing he said was related to Alia Bhatt, “I kiss my wife”.

Proving himself to be a devoted husband and father, he followed it up with a reason why his day may not start just how he would like it to: “I rush down to my daughter Raha’s room, I try and steal some cuddles, but she’s usually very restless in the morning.” The actor then sticks to coffee, planning his day and having his breakfast.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began dating after meeting on the sets of Brahmastra in 2018 and got married on April 14, 2022, welcoming their daughter Raha in November 2022.

