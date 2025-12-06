Soha Ali Khan reveals why mom Sharmila Tagore thought Kunal Kemmu wouldn’t marry her: ‘Men need a little push’

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have been married for over 10 years now. After dating for a long time, all eyes were on whether the two would take their relationship to the next level by officially tying the knot. However, it seems that the actress’s own mother had her doubts about their relationship. Speaking on her podcast series, All About Her, the 47-year-old revealed how their live-in situation made her mom, Sharmila Tagore, question whether they would actually get married as she had assumed Kunal was disinterested, and why the plan changed later.

How Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s marriage came about

In a conversation with actor Sonakshi Sinha and relationship expert Kasturi Mahanta, Soha Ali Khan shared that back in the early 2010s, after years of dating and then living together, the marriage between her and then-boyfriend Kunal Kemmu was a far-fetched thought for their families. “Kunal and I were together for seven years before we got married. We were living together for two years before marriage. That’s when my mother said, ‘Now he’s not going to marry you. You’ve taken away all the interest,’ and I thought, ‘Maybe she’s right.’”

The actress added how the two were never too concerned about ‘making if official’ with a marriage license. “Kunal said it wasn’t that important, and I also felt that maybe it’s not that important. Eventually, since it wasn’t such a big deal, so we thought, we might as well get married.”

Soha Ali Khan revealed that it was their families’ wish to get the wedding bells ringing, which made them cave in to the idea eventually. “My mother also insisted that men need a little push, otherwise they won’t ask you to marry them.”

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s relationship timeline

It is known that Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu met on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaoge, which started their dating phase in 2009. After dating for six to seven years, including two years of living together, they tied the knot in a private ceremony on January 25, 2015, at the Khans' Mumbai residence. The couple shares daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who they welcomed on September 29, 2017.

