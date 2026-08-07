Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi recall why they skipped Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh's wedding: 'It was last minute...'

Actor Saif Ali Khan's wedding to Amrita Singh remains one of Bollywood's most talked-about celeb marriages. However, an interesting detail about the intimate ceremony has now been revealed by Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi. During an appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's Double Date, the sisters shared that they were too young to attend the wedding and, in fact, first heard about it while they were still in school.

'We got a call in the principal's office'

Recalling the incident, Saba revealed that she was 15 years old while Soha was just 13 when Saif got married. She said, "He got married when we were in school. We got a call in the principal’s office from the parents saying you won’t tell anyone anything. We don’t know how real the news is because it was in the newspapers by then. So we were told that we shouldn’t."

Neha Dhupia was surprised on learning that neither sister had attended the ceremony. Explaining why, Soha shared, "Also, we were very young then. I remember my French teacher told me. It was a last-minute affair."

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh tied the knot in 1991 despite a 12-year age difference and different backgrounds. The couple reportedly met before Saif's acting debut, at a time when Amrita was already a successful Bollywood star. Their wedding reportedly took many by surprise, since Saif was only 21 when they decided to get married.

The couple welcomed daughter Sara Ali Khan in 1995 and son Ibrahim Ali Khan in 2001 before ending their marriage in 2004 after 13 years together. Following the separation, Amrita Singh focused on raising their children, while Saif married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. Today, Sara and Ibrahim have both stepped into the film industry, while Saif and Kareena are parents to their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

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