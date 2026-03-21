Soha Ali Khan’s Eid is all about relishing sheer khurma, biryani with Sara Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya: Pics

After fasting during the holy month, the country finally gets to celebrate Eid today. Just like us, many Bollywood celebs also got dressed up, set to offer prayers to the Almighty, and relish a delicious feast with their friends and family. Among them was Soha Ali Khan, who hosted the clan on this special day. Check out the pictures!

Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu celebrate Eid

Scores of people across the world are celebrating the auspicious festival of Eid today. Bollywood actor, podcaster, and published author Soha Ali Khan also spent the day extending good wishes and positive vibes on this special day. Minutes ago, the diva took to her social media handle and dropped multiple pictures depicted how her celebration looked like.

The carousel of images opened with a cute picture of Soha and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, planting a sweet kiss on her mommy’s cheeks. The mother-daughter duo twinned in matching white traditional attire. It was followed by a lovely glimpse of the couple spending time in the kitchen, cooking the Eid special dessert, Sheer Khurma.

As we scroll through multiple images of Soha channelising her inner model, we stumble upon a picture of actress Sara Ali Khan, who also joined the Kemmus in celebrating the Indian festival. For the special day, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Rao’s daughter got dressed up in a white mul cotton suit with tiny multi-coloured flowers embroidered all over the attire. She completed her simple look with a pair of colorful earrings, open hair, and no makeup.

After the family relished biryani, among other delicacies, the little ones were also given Eidi, as customary. Sharing the photos, Soha expressed, “Between celebration and reflection today, may we choose compassion and humanity. And may our prayers reach those who need them most. Eid Mubarak.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Soha was last seen in Chhorii 2 with Nushrratt Bharuccha. As for Sara, she will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do with Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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