Sohail Khan apologises for not wearing helmet in a viral video: ‘I feel claustrophobic but…’

Apart from being a talented actor, director, writer, and producer, Sohail Khan is also passionate about riding. The star is often seen spending time with his powerful beasts, taking them out for a relaxing ride. But recently, he ruffled the feathers of many online when he was spotted riding his motorcycle without a helmet. Soon after the video went viral, Khan took to social media to apologize for his irresponsible behavior.

Sohail Khan apologizes for not wearing a helmet

Bollywood star Sohail Khan had to bear the brunt of angry social media users and fellow riders for breaking an important traffic rule. In a video that has gone viral, he was seen riding his expensive bike without a helmet.

Hence, the Hello Brother director took to his Instagram handle and shared a public apology. Khan shared a screengrab of the video in which he can be seen riding without a helmet. Sohail started by requesting all the bikers to wear helmets. In his defense, the actor-producer stated, “I avoid wearing them at times as I feel claustrophobic, but that’s no excuse to not wear one.”

Check out Sohail Khan’s post:

He further added that riding has always been his passion since childhood. “It began with BMX cycles, and now I ride bikes. I mostly ride late nights when there is not much traffic to cut risks that too at a slow pace and with my car following me,” he stated.

Having said that, he assured his fellow riders that he would make a genuine effort to overcome his claustrophobia and wear a helmet. Extending his heartfelt sorry, he further expressed, “My sincere apologies to the traffic authorities and I assure them that I will follow all the rules henceforth. I salute all the riders for wearing their helmets at all times despite the discomfort as it is necessary for our safety. It is better to be safe than sorry. Once again, I am really sorry.”

Sohail’s action sparked a debate around the importance of adhering to such non-negotiable traffic guidelines that are put in place for the safety of the public. Having said that, it’s noteworthy that the Bollywood celebrity accepted his mistake, apologized, and vowed to correct his actions.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film scores record 2nd weekend, tops 300cr net in India and 500cr worldwide