Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad 2 in collaboration with Dr. Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios to be mounted on grand scale with around Rs 150 crore budget

The Tumbbad sequel has officially begun its journey, as Sohum Shah Films teams up with Dr. Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios for a fantasy-horror spectacle on a grand scale.

The original Tumbbad (2018) carved a special place in Indian cinema, blending folklore, mythology, and horror into a genre-defining masterpiece. Over the years, it has only grown into a cult classic, acclaimed at international festivals and celebrated by cinephiles across the world. Its re-release last year further cemented its place as a landmark film, shattering box office expectations.

Now, with Tumbbad 2, the makers aim to take the story to an even grander level. As per a source close to the film, “This collaboration between Pen Studios and Sohum Shah Films isn’t just about bringing back a cult classic — it’s about taking the vision to the next level. Tumbbad 2 is designed on a grand canvas with a production budget of over Rs 150 crore plus, making it one of the most ambitious fantasy-horror projects in Indian cinema. It’s a big film, a huge collaboration, and one that reflects the shared commitment to scale, storytelling, and creating a cinematic experience that will resonate globally.”

With Pen Studios’ legacy of delivering hits like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, combined with the creative vision of Sohum Shah Films, Tumbbad 2 is set to open an exciting new chapter in the franchise’s universe. The project is expected to go on the floors early next year.

