Masaba Gupta confesses her birth certificate was stolen to prove she was born out of wedlock to Neena Gupta and Sir Vivian Richards

In a candid confession, designer Masaba Gupta opened up about the emotional challenges she has faced, including anxiety, postpartum struggles, and the pressures of motherhood. Among the revelations, she shared a deeply personal incident from her childhood, her birth certificate was stolen from the hospital and leaked to the press.

Speaking to journalist Barkha Dutt, Masaba got teary-eyed and said, “My birth certificate when I was born was stolen from the hospital and leaked to the press and was on the front page of a paper because someone wanted to prove that I was an illegitimate child.”

She recalled how confusing the situation was for her as a young girl. “I understood it when I was maybe 9 or 10. I don't think I fully understood it, but I could see versions of it. But I didn't understand why it was done. Cruel, strange, very bad for my mum, I can be here and feel sad about it, but I don't know how she did it,” Masaba added.

Masaba Gupta also mentioned the person responsible for the incident. “The late Mr Pritish Nandy actually did this whole thing. I don't hold it against him but I do wonder why. I keep questioning why would you do something like that,” she said.

Here’s what happened with Masaba’s birth certificate

The leak dates back to Masaba’s birth in 1989. Actress Neena Gupta, Masaba’s mother, was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards during the 1980s. After Masaba was born, Neena raised her as a single mother, as Vivian Richards, who was married at the time, chose not to leave his wife.

In an earlier interview with India Today, Neena recalled the incident: “He sent somebody. So my bua, I was living with my bua, so she went and she submitted. They said come after one week, we’ll give you the birth certificate. So she went after one week and they said, ‘Wo toh le gaye aapke koi rishtedaar.’ By chance, I knew somebody who knew that person, usse pata chala ke he sent somebody and then he wrote an article.”

Neena Gupta had also addressed the matter on social media years later, commenting on an Instagram post shared by Anupam Kher about Pritish Nandy. “Do you know, what he did to me, and I called him a bast**d openly. He stole my baby’s birth certificate and published it. It was on the hoardings… He went and stole! Pritish Nandy,” she wrote. Nandy, a renowned journalist, poet laureate, parliamentarian, and filmmaker, passed away on January 8, 2025, at the age of 73.

