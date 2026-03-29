Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy, "Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother..."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have turned parents for the second time. The power couple welcomed a baby boy on March 29, 2026. Sharing the good news with their fans, the Ahuja family took to their Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming note.

The couple wrote, "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu."

Soon after the good news came out, their friends from the film industry started showering love and blessings over them. Kareena Kapoor Khan wished the couple and wrote, "Congratulations Sona and Anand," along with multiple red hearts. Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congratssss," Swara Bhaskar commented, "Congratulations you guys..."

Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and others also showered love on the post, dropping red heart emojis.

Sonam Kapoor confirmed her second pregnancy in November 2025 when she posted a picture of herself wearing a pink co-ords set, flaunting her baby bump gracefully. Her caption read, "Mother," along with a kissing emoticon.

For the unversed, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress was married to businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018. The couple welcomed their first baby boy, Vayu, in August 2022. They are now a happy family of four.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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