Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy, flaunts baby bump in Princess Diana–inspired hot-pink wool suit

Bollywood actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor has officially announced her second pregnancy in a stylish and elegant way. On Thursday, November 20, Sonam shared a series of photos on her Instagram, flaunting her baby bump in a striking hot-pink suit inspired by Princess Diana. Along with the images, she captioned her post simply, “MOTHER.”

In October 2025, Pinkvilla had first confirmed that Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, were expecting their second child. Now, after months of anticipation, the Bollywood star has officially shared the news with her fans. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2018, welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in August 2022.

Here’s what Sonam wore for the big announcement

For her pregnancy reveal, Sonam chose a hot-pink pure wool suit designed by the late Margaretha Ley of Escada. The ensemble features oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line, closely mirroring several iconic looks once worn by Princess Diana between 1988 and 1990. The blazer and matching skirt exude vintage charm while keeping the focus on Sonam’s baby bump.

Sonam also shared an Instagram story adding a hint of excitement: “Coming spring 2026.” Anand Ahuja celebrated the news in the comments section, writing, “Baby ma.. also chicccccc mama !” and followed up with, “double trouble.”

Since becoming a mother to Vayu in 2022, Sonam Kapoor has often shared glimpses of her life balancing her acting career, family, and motherhood. Reports suggested that the actress was in her second trimester during a recent airport sighting, which fueled speculation about her pregnancy. The official announcement confirms the joyful news for fans eagerly awaiting an update.

Apart from being a celebrated fashionista and Bollywood star, Sonam is also known for her doting relationship with her husband Anand and their son Vayu. The couple’s announcement brings happiness to both families and fans across the country.

