Sonam Kapoor celebrates phenomenal 10 years with Anand Ahuja, drops glimpse of newborn son with Vayu; Video

Sonam Kapoor dated husband Anand Ahuja for nearly two years before the couple finally tied the knot on May 8, 2018. At the couple complete a decade of their relationship, the actress decided to celebrate the milestone by raising a toast to the phenomenal life they have built together. Along with a long note, the diva shared a video collating all the memories they created and gave a glimpse of their boys, too.

Sonam Kapoor celebrates 10 years of togetherness with Anand Ahuja

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja started building their life together nearly 10 years ago. On this day in 2018, the couple finally said ‘I do’ to each other, and since then, every day has been phenomenal. Minutes ago, the Neerja actress raised a toast to their awesome relationship.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anil Kapoor’s daughter posted a video that reveals how their relationship bloomed over the year. Towards the end of the clip, she added visuals of her pregnancy with their first child, Vayu Ahuja, and it was followed by multiple images of her second pregnancy. She kept the best for the last.

The closing image showcases mommy Sonam nursing their newborn son while Anand joyfully plays with their elder child.

Take a look at the video:

Pouring her heart in the captions, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress expressed, “A decade with you. Eight years married. Three cities. Three homes. Two beautiful boys. Countless dreams built from scratch.”

Over the past decade, the couple took many risks, learnt multiple lessons, created businesses, survived failures, and even celebrated victories. There were also moments where they held each other a little tighter through the uncertainty of it all.

Expressing her love, respect, and compassion for her husband, she added, “You are still the first person I want to speak to in the morning and the last person I want beside me at night. The calm in my chaos. The person who makes me feel safest, strongest, and most myself.”

Concluding her long, heartfelt note, Sonam added that 10 years later, she loves him more gently, more intentionally, and more completely than when we first began.

Pinkvilla wishes Sonam and Anand a very happy wedding anniversary!

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