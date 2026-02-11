Sonam Kapoor drops VIDEO from Godh Bharai; Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shanaya attend 'celebration of new life'

Sonam Kapoor has stepped into her third trimester, and anytime soon, the actress will be a mom to another little munchkin. Recently, her family hosted a traditional Godh Bharai ceremony for her, and it was everything pregnant Sonam could have wished for. Hence, she dropped a beautiful video from the event, thanking her family and friends for making it special with their presence. Check it out!

Sonam Kapoor shares Godh Bharai video

Sonam Kapoor is all set to welcome her second child to the world with her husband, Anand Ahuja. Before the actress steps into motherhood again, her mother Sunita Kapoor, mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, and sister Rhea Kapoor hosted a gorgeous baby shower event at her Mumbai home.

The traditional ceremony was put together to bless the mother and the new life that is waiting to come into this world. Emotional by seeing all the love and blessings coming their way, the Neerja actress took to Instagram and dropped a video from the event. In the captions, Sonam also explained the ceremony to her followers and thanked her family and friends for making her feel loved.

Sonam expressed that the ancient ritual felt even more meaningful because all her best friends in the world showed up for her. “My whole family did too. I felt so held,” expressed the actress. She penned a special note to thank her mother, mother-in-law, and sister for organising everything and making her feel deeply loved, cherished, and celebrated. “I will never forget this. A lap full of blessings. A heart overflowing with gratitude,” concluded the mommy dearest.

Many B-town biggies were in attendance to shower Sonam with blessings. Among them was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who looked pretty in an Indian attire. She was joined by Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Khushi Kapoor, designer Sandeep Khosla, Masaba Gupta, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Farah Khan.

Sonam has been impressing the fashion police with her impeccable maternity looks, one after the other. On her baby shower, she got dressed up in a soft mul custom outfit which was hand-painted and hand-embroidered by Shehla Khan for her special day.

