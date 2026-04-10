Sonam Kapoor says 'dark circles zindabad' as she shares photo with her newborn son

Sonam Kapoor recently embraced motherhood for the second time. The Bollywood diva, known for serving some memorable fashion looks, didn’t shy away from showcasing her real and raw self. In a new picture with her second baby boy, Kapoor flaunted her dark circles and post-partum glow. Check it out!

Sonam Kapoor flaunts dark circles in a selfie with her newborn

On March 29, 2026, Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor became parents for the second time. As a Bollywood diva, the audience expects her to look a certain way, no matter what she’s going through. But Sonam decided to ignore all the social media judgment and showcases her real self online.

Hence, the Neerja actress took a selfie with her newborn baby boy and dropped it on her Instagram Stories. She also brought attention to her undereye bags and dark circles by penning ‘Dark circle Zindabad’.

Check out her picture:

A week ago, Sonam and Anand dropped a collaborative post on social media to announce the birth of their second child. With a quirky creative, the couple expressed, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way.”

They further shared that their first son, Vayu, is overjoyed to welcome his little brother. “We feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu,” the delighted parents said.

A day later, the Veere Di Wedding actress shared her first picture with her baby from the hospital bed. Since the actress was highly impressed by the staff at the medical facility, she thanked them for their hospitality. Later, producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor shared a picture of herself with the baby in her hand. She also praised her sister Sonam and her “super human mom strength” for gifting them another bundle of joy.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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