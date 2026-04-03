Sonam Kapoor shares her FIRST PHOTO with newborn son from hospital: 'Grateful beyond words'

New mom Sonam Kapoor is expressing her gratitude today. In her first post since announcing the birth of her second child with Anand Ahuja, the actress has revealed a never-before-seen look at her baby. Taking to her Instagram account in a joint post with her husband, the couple took their time thanking each and every one of the staff members who helped with their baby’s safe and successful birth journey.

Sonam Kapoor shares a new look at her newborn second son

Taking to her social media handle, the Bollywood actress and her businessman husband penned a long note thanking the medical personnel who helped with her delivery. With this, they attached a photo of the mom and the newborn baby as she cuddled him on her chest, calling the experience ‘truly exceptional in every way.’

Check out the post below:

Earlier this week, on March 29, 2026, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared a joint post on their Instagram handles announcing the birth of their second child, another son, after welcoming their firstborn, Vayu, on August 20, 2022.

They wrote, "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu."

Later, maasi to the newborn, Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor shared the first glimpse of the baby with a sweet note praising her ‘super human mom strength.’

The couple’s happy update has been welcomed in the entertainment industry with warmth as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and more people showered them with good wishes.

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