Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary offer financial help to Rajpal Yadav; Urge producers to come forward

Actor Rajpal Yadav has surrendered as he recently found himself at the center of a setback. Yadav is reportedly required to pay nearly Rs. 9 crore.



Actor Sonu Sood extends his support to Rajpal Yadav



Sonu Sood has stepped forward to extend support and help Yadav get back on his feet. Taking to X, Sood announced that Rajpal Yadav would be part of his upcoming film and appealed to the film fraternity to rally behind the actor. In his post, Sood wrote, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us...producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry".

Gurmeet Choudhary also pledged to help



Joining the chorus of support, actor Gurmeet Choudhary also voiced his concern and pledged help. He tweeted, "It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us. As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can. I humbly request all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity let’s come together, with compassion and humanity, and find a solution. Our industry is a family. And family does not abandon its own."

