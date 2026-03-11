Sorab Bedi denies he's dating Malaika Arora after her split from Arjun Kapoor: ‘There’s nothing between us’

Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi has been linked with Malaika Arora after being spotted out and about, as well as taking photos together at parties. As the fire seems to be growing bigger each day, the actor has finally decided to address the rumors. Revealing to Times Now how he and the Bollywood star first crossed paths, and how their friendship came to be, he emphasized that they’re nothing more than friends.

Malaika Arora NOT dating Sorab Bedi, the latter reveals

Sorab Bedi has finally addressed the dating rumors between him and Malaika Arora. Detailing how they came to know each other, the star shared, “Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta gave me a chance to walk the ramp during my modelling days. I became friends with them and started going out for parties. At one of the parties, I met Malaika (Arora) through my mentors. She is also a close friend of Delnaz and Vahbiz. Hence, Malaika and I became friends.”

Commenting on the ongoing speculations regarding their relationship, he firmly reacted, “There is nothing between us.”

Continuing about how the speculations have largely affected them, he added that many people have been saying several things about them and warned them to think twice before speaking something about a woman. He spoke about being friends with the bunch for a long time, “Aisa karna nahin chahiye. (They shouldn't do it). I didn't party with them for the first time. I have been partying with Vahbiz, Delnaz and Malaika for many years. I earlier used to share pictures with Malaika, but at that time, I was not a known face. Now, I am a known face; hence, it is now being noticed by people. I have shared such videos and photos before as well. Two people can be friends. We trust each other, but people took it differently.”

Malaika Arora was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan for 19 years from 1998 to 2017, and the couple shares a son named Arhaan Khan. She was then said to be in a long-term relationship with Arjun Kapoor from 2018 to 2024.

