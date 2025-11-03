Ssunita Ahuja reacts to Govinda’s alleged affair with Marathi actress: ‘This is not the age to do all of this’

Amid ongoing rumours of trouble in her marriage, Ssunita Ahuja has finally addressed the speculation surrounding her husband Govinda’s alleged affair. Speaking on Paras S Chhabra’s Abraa Kaa Dabra Show, Ssunita said she will only believe what she sees with her own eyes. “I have said this many times to the media that I have also heard it. But, till the moment I don’t see him with my own eyes or catch him red-handed, I can’t declare anything. I have heard that it’s a Marathi actress,” she stated.

For months, whispers about Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja’s relationship have circulated on social media, suggesting a split and the involvement of a third person. Ssunita addressed these rumours openly, reiterating her stance on truthfulness. “Till the time I don’t open my mouth, don’t trust anything. I have even told the media that I will always say the truth because I don’t lie,” she said.

Here’s what Ssunita Ahuja said about her life and work

Ssunita also spoke about her personal achievements and financial independence. “It’s going really well. I got the YouTube silver button within four months of vlogging. A woman should stand up on her own. It gives another level of happiness to earn your own money. Your husband gives money, but he will give once after asking 10 times. Your own earning is your own,” she explained.

She also joked about her living arrangements with Govinda, revealing that she currently resides in a four-bedroom house with their children, Tina and Yashvardhan, while Govinda stays elsewhere. She added that the house was small for them and jokingly asked Govinda to buy her a bigger five-bedroom house, and joked there would be consequences if he didn’t.

Addressing family dynamics, Ssunita confirmed that her long public fallout with nephew Krushna Abhishek is behind them. “I have no fight with any kid now, both of them are my own children, and they are the sweetest. This is not the age to fight with each other now. Krishna was brought up by me, most of his childhood. I have forgotten about everything now. I just want all the kids to be happy and smiling together. I want Aarti to become a mother soon, she comes home to tie rakhi to Yash,” she said.

Govinda and Ssunita married in 1987 but kept it secret until their daughter Tina was born in 1989. They have been considered one of Bollywood’s long-standing couples.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 60th birthday with fans in Mumbai, shares a special gratitude note