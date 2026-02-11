Subedaar Teaser Out: When and where to watch Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan's action-drama on OTT

When society's evils rise, there always comes a messiah to ward them off. Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar is yet another exciting actioner that showcases a soldier fighting enemies like a boss. The teaser of the film just dropped, and it promises action, suspense, and drama in equal measures. The Suresh Triveni directorial is all set to release on Prime Video India on March 5, 2026. Read on for more details.

When and where to watch Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar

From Nayak to Fighter, Anil Kapoor’s impressive filmography boasts of characters who are ready to sacrifice all and more for the country. Yet again, the actor steps into the shoes of a soldier to school the enemies while protecting his home and his strained relationship with his daughter. In the upcoming action-drama film, the Mr. India star will be seen as Arjun Maurya, a fauji who returns to civilian life.

The 1-minute 16-second clip showcases Anil’s character, Arjun, driving to his new job as a bodyguard. However, the senior soldier is insulted by saying that he is senior by age and not by designation. As he explores the city, Mourya meets the enemies of society who continue to be rude to him. Be it goons on the streets or corruption and indifference at government offices, the evils that plague society are slowly highlighted to the soldier who has been protecting the country at the border.

After being surrounded by societal dysfunction, he finally takes it upon himself to clean up the dark spots plaguing the community. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the action-thriller also stars Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik. Suresh produces it along with Vikram Malhotra and Anil Kapoor.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is all set to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming mass entertainer, King. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and many others. King is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 24, 2026.

