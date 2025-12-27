‘Success has gone into his head’: Drishyam 3 producer SLAMS Akshaye Khanna’s unprofessional behaviour after he quits film 10 days before shoot

The Drishyam franchise has turned out to be a successful one. Hence, the audience is keeping a close eye on its development. Recently, a massive setback came when the film’s producer, Kumar Mangat Pathak, slammed Akshaye Khanna for his ‘unprofessional behaviour’. Pathak claimed that the hero quit the film 10 days before the shoot and that Dhurandhar’s success has gone to his head. Read on!

Drishyam 3’s producer Kumar Mangat Pathak slams Akshaye Khanna

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat Pathak revealed that just 10 days before his shoot, Akshaye Khanna declined to work on the upcoming film. Pathak told the publication that Khanna heard the script of the third instalment of the Drishyam franchise at his Alibaug farmhouse and was excited to work on it. They signed the agreement, and the actor was even paid the advance. But he declined to work on the film, days later.

Calling out Akshaye’s ‘unprofessional behaviour’, Pathak of Panorama Studios quipped, “He thinks he’s a superstar now. Success has gone into his head. He told us, ‘Dhurandhar is working because of me’. He needs to understand that multiple factors worked in favour of Dhurandhar.”

Pathak went on to state that Khanna’s energy is toxic. “There was a time when Akshaye was nothing,” he said, adding that when he made the 2019 movie, Section 375, with him, people warned them against Khanna because of his unprofessional behaviour. “His energy on set is absolutely toxic,” Pathak continued, adding that Akshaye got big offers only after his stint in Drishyam 2. “Uske pehle woh 3-4 saal tak ghar pe baitha hua tha,” he noted. (Before that, he was sitting at home for 3-4 years.)

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Jaideep Ahlawat has officially joined the star cast of the film. Confirming the same, the producer said, “Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced him. By the grace of God, we have got a better actor than Akshaye, and most importantly, we have got a better person than Akshaye as well.” An angry Pathak concluded by revealing that because of Akshaye’s last-minute exit from the film, he suffered losses. Hence, he is going to take legal action. “I have already sent him a legal notice; he’s yet to reply to it,” confirmed the producer.

