Suniel Shetty reacts to producers not working with son Ahan Shetty due to his high entourage cost: “Don’t spread lies”

The rising entourage costs have been a burning issue in Bollywood, and they continue to make headlines even today. After his debut movie, Tadap, it took five years for Ahan Shetty to return to the big screen. Rumors have it that the actor’s high entourage cost was the reason producers were reluctant to move forward with him. In a recent interview, Ahan’s father, Suniel Shetty, shared his two cents on the matter.

Suniel Shetty reacts to son Ahan’s high entourage cost

After Ahan Shetty made his debut with Tadap in 2021, he was rumored to be starring in Sanki, bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. But later, the film was shelved. A report by Bollywood Hungama stated that the producer had second thoughts about making the movie after he saw Ahan’s high entourage costs, that was billed to production.

Now, while talking to Lehren Retro, Suniel Shetty dismissed the claims, stating that his son has never gone overboard with his entourage. Calling the reports mere rumors, the senior Bollywood actor expressed that this gossip was circulated at the producer’s convenience. Challenging the claims, senior Shetty stated that if the producer says that he can show a bill, then I will admit it.

“There, the father steps in and will step in, very, very clearly. Don’t spread lies to hide your weaknesses, because it’s not fair to Ahan,” stated Suniel. The Border actor further expressed that his son is very careful with his entourage, and even if he needs them, he can bear the expenses himself. He further underscored that Ahan has just arrived, and this is his time to settle into the industry. “So, there are no tantrums. Ho hi nahi sakta (It’s not possible),” expressed Ahan’s father.

Earlier, while talking to Mid-Day, Ahan expressed that it took him five years to return to the big screen with Border 2 because he was bound by a contract. The 30-year-old actor divulged that he was tied down to a contract with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Hence, he wasn't allowed to sign any other movie for four years, even though many projects came his way.

