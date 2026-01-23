Suniel Shetty talks about the nepotism debate in Bollywood, says 'It's a way of life'

Ahead of Ahan Shetty’s comeback with Border 2, father Suniel Shetty is making it clear if his own career in the entertainment industry has helped his son and how Varun Dhawan helped him out. Revealing to Peeping Moon about how his father’s restaurant business gave him an edge, he put the focus on kids making use of their parents’ contacts instead.

Ahan Shetty has the full support of his father, Suniel Shetty, who denies nepotism

Suniel Shetty does not believe in the flak that follows ‘nepo kids’ in the acting industry. Opening up on the constant backlash surrounding it, he shared, “I don’t like the word nepotism. There’s no such thing as nepotism. Mere bete ko log nepo kid kahenge, lekin har baap yahi chahta hai ki uska baccha achha kare aur aage badhe.” (People call my son a nepo kid, but every father wants their child to do well [in life] and grow big.) He called it a ‘way of life’ and how ‘generations continue’ in the world.

Shedding light on his own experience of running a food business thanks to his father’s involvement in one, he added, “ I got the opportunity to run a restaurant because my father used to run one. When you are privileged, you do get opportunities, but it depends on individuals how they make use of them.”

He further backed his claim by sharing the example of Varun Dhawan, who is often shadowed by the same nepo kid remarks over his father David Dhawan’s filmmaking career. Sharing that the Student of the Year star helped the younger one on the sets of Border 2, he said, “Varun khud ke role ke baare mein kamm aur Ahan ke role ke baare mein zyada baat karta hai (Varun talks less about his own role and more about Ahan’s role).” He tried to showcase that even ‘so-called nepo kids’ aren’t spoiled ones.

Meanwhile, following a rocky start with Tadap, Ahan Shetty will return to the big screens in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, with the film screening from January 23 onwards.

