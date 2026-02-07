Sunil Thapa Passes Away: Priyanka Chopra and The Family Man's Manoj Bajpayee share tributes, ‘Always my coach’

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of actor Sunil Thapa, who is said to have passed away on February 6, 2026, on account of a suspected heart attack while receiving treatment at Norvic Hospital, Thapathali, Kathmandu. A well-known face in the Nepali, Bollywood, and Bhojpuri film industries, his demise has invited tribute messages from many of his fellow actors.

Priyanka Chopra and Manoj Bajpayee pen heartfelt notes for Sunil Thapa

The former Miss World attached a tribute video for the late actor, showcasing their time together on the set of their film. Speaking about Sunil Thapa’s presence in her life following the passing of her father in 2013, she wrote, “You will always be my Coach Sir. You kept me together when I had just lost my dad. You loved me and helped me through many tough days without even realizing. Your warm hugs and your laugh will always be part of my memories.”

Recalling how he aided her during the filming of the 2014 release, she added, “Gone too young but never forgotten. Thank you for your kindness at a time that I was broken. Rest in peace Sunil Thapa (salute emoji). My condolences and prayers are with the family and loved ones.”

The sports biography film, Mary Kom, was shot shortly after the demise of Priyanka Chopra’s father, Ashok Chopra, back in mid 2013. It is known that the shoot went on hold for a few days to let the actress mourn. In the project, Sunil Thapa played Mary Kom’s coach M. Narjit Singh, one of the most crucial portrayals.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee, who was the actor’s costar on the thriller series The Family Man, also penned a brief note on his passing. Sharing a post from a Nepali update account, he wrote, “It’s so so sad. God bless your soul sir. My 3rd season TFM (The Family Man) will live forever because of you!” alongside a couple of red heart emojis and a photo of the late star.

