Sunita Ahuja reveals how Govinda’s affair rumors affected children Tina and Yash: ‘Yeh tumhari umar nahi hai’

Sunita Ahuja recently made headlines once again after opening up about her personal life. The celebrity wife was seen speaking candidly about her husband Govinda’s affair rumours, highlighting the effect they had on their family, including their children, Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Sunita Ahuja on the effects Govinda’s affair rumors had on their kids

Speaking to Miss Malini, Sunita Ahuja said, “Dekho mere bachhe bade bade ho gaye naa, maine humesha yahi bola hai ki see they get disturbed. And I always say that yeh tumhari umar nahi hai. Par kya hota hai naa aaj kal ki jo ladkiyan aati hai naa struggle karne ke liye, they need a sugar daddy, jo unka kharcha chalaye. Shakal 2 kaudi ka hai, heroine banna hai. Toh tum expect kya karte ho?”

(Look, my children have grown up now, right? I have always said this, that they get disturbed. And I always say that this is not your age for all this. But you know what happens these days, girls who come to struggle need a sugar daddy to run their expenses. Their faces aren’t even worth two pennies, yet they want to become heroines. So what do you expect?)

“Fir kya, phasa lenge, phir blackmail karenge, you know? Toh aisi ladkiyan bohot aati hai. But then tum thodi bewakoof hai, tum 63 ka ho gaya hai. Tumhaari ek achhi family hai, sundar biwi hai, do bachhe hain bade bade. You can't do all this at the age of 63. Tune jawani mein kiya, it's fine. Jawani mein hum bhi galtiyan karte hain, but not this age. You have to get Tina married, Yash ki career hai, isme focus karo naa.”

(Then what happens? They’ll trap you and then blackmail you, you know? So many such girls come along. But then are you a fool?You’re 63 years old now. You have a good family, a beautiful wife, and two grown-up children. You can’t do all this at the age of 63. If you did it in your youth, that’s fine. We too made mistakes when we were young, but not at this age. You have to get Tina married, Yash has his career, focus on these things.)

Finally, she added, “If I get a confirmation, main Govinda ko nahi maaf karungi.” (“If I get a confirmation, I will not forgive Govinda.)

