Sunjay Kapur's sister admits her late brother and Karisma Kapoor had bad divorce: 'He didn’t treat Lolo badly...'

Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor, took his last breath in June 2025. The two got married in 2003 but they parted ways in 2016. In a recent conversation with Incontroversial Podcast, Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandira, talked about their relationship and squashed the reports of her brother treating Karisma badly.

Mandira stated that Sunjay never ill-treated Karisma during their marriage, though she admitted that the couple had a bad divorce. She said, “He (Sunjay) didn’t treat Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) badly. Yes, they had a bad divorce. All divorces are bad. Show me one divorce that’s not, unless both are having affairs and they leave amicably. Even I had a bad divorce. So, please let’s not go to the rubbish people want to talk about and malign others. Hold it together, be human, and stand by what’s right. Stop maligning the kids, the ex-wife, the mother, and the sisters. Put yourself in my shoes and tell me what you’d do. It’s so easy to point fingers. It’s so tough to take a stand.”

Mandira further revealed that she was the one who convinced her father to let Sunjay marry Priya Sachdev Kapur. “What she showed she was before her marriage with my brother has completely changed after the marriage. I’m the one who said to my dad, ‘If he’s happy, let it be.’ I feel like a fool to have done that,” added Sunjay’s sister.

For the unversed, Sunjay Kapur was married thrice. Before tying the knot with Karisma Kapoor in 2003, the business tycoon was married to Nandita Mahtani from 1996 to 2000. After divorcing the Bollywood actress, Sunjay found his new partner in Priya Sachdev, with whom he tied the knot in 2017.

The billionaire passed away at the age of 53. It was reported that he suffered a heart attack, which was triggered by him swallowing a bee while playing polo in England.

