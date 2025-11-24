Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Family and relatives reach to pay final respects to veteran star

Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra, beloved by generations of film lovers, passed away at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025. The news comes as a shock to fans and the film fraternity, especially since he was recently discharged from the hospital and was reportedly on the path to recovery. His health had made headlines over the past few weeks, but unfortunately, the legendary star, known for his charm and unforgettable screen presence, breathed his last today morning, leaving a deep void in Indian cinema.

As soon as the ambulance arrived at his residence, an atmosphere of grief took over the area. Dharmendra’s son, actor Sunny Deol, and his nephew, Abhay Deol, also arrived moments later at the actor's residence. Close family friends and members of the industry have started arriving to offer last respects and stand by the family during this tough time.

Among the early arrivals was filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, who shared a close association with Dharmendra and the Deol family.

Esha Deol’s ex-husband Bharat Takhtani arrives at Dharmendra’s house



Hema Malini, Esha Deol reach cremation ground to pay final respects

Meanwhile, who's who from the industry is seen arriving to bid a goodbye to Dharam ji. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma, Zayed Khan, Salim Khan, and many others have reached to pay final respects to the legendary actor.

