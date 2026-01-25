Sunny Deol and Jyotika collaborate for Farhan Akhtar-AR Murugadoss’ new project, shoot begins from February 2026

Sunny Deol is currently in theatres with his latest film, Border 2. Now, it appears that the actor is all set to collaborate with actress Jyotika on an upcoming project, which will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and AR Murugadoss.

Sunny Deol and Jyotika to collaborate for action thriller film

In a latest update, Sunny Deol and Jyotika are teaming up for an action thriller, directed by Balaji Ganesh, marking his debut. The yet-to-be-titled project is being co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and AR Murugadoss, making it their maiden collaboration. While further details about the film are awaited, it is scheduled to go on floors in February 2026.

Even though the title of the movie hasn’t been officially confirmed, the clapboard indicates it to be titled Antony. However, it is unclear whether it will be the final title.

Here are the official pictures:

As per reports, Balaji Ganesh previously worked as an assistant director under AR Murugadoss on the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Sikandar.

Sunny Deol’s work front

Sunny Deol recently hit the big screen with the epic war action film Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie is a standalone sequel to the 1997 film Border, helmed by JP Dutta.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war, the film serves as a multi-front war drama, expanding the scope of its predecessor by showcasing the combined operations of the Indian Armed Forces, the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Deol plays the central protagonist, Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty as co-leads. Additionally, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, Anya Singh, and several others appear in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, Sunny Deol will be seen in upcoming projects such as Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and the Ramayana film series.

Jyotika’s work front

Jyotika was last seen in the web series Dabba Cartel, in which she played one of the lead roles. The crime drama, created by Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda, was directed by Himesh Bhatia.

The series follows a group of women who run a drug cartel under the guise of a food delivery company and the challenges they face while navigating their dangerous world. Apart from Jyotika, the show also stars Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Anand as co-leads.

