Sunny Deol poses with half-sisters Esha and Ahana at Border 2 screening- WATCH

Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 was recently released in theatres, coinciding with Republic Day. The actor was later spotted with his half-sisters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, at the film’s screening event, where they posed together for the cameras.

Sunny Deol embraces sisters Esha and Ahana Deol at Border 2 screening

In a video captured by paparazzi at the event, Sunny Deol was seen with his half-sisters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. The trio posed together for photographers, sharing a warm, picture-perfect moment as they embraced each other upon arriving at the screening.

Watch the video here:

More about Border 2

Sunny Deol recently hit the big screen with the epic war action film Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie is a standalone sequel to the 1997 film Border, helmed by J.P. Dutta.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war, the film serves as a multi-front war drama, expanding the scope of its predecessor by showcasing the combined operations of the Indian Armed Forces: the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Deol plays the central protagonist, Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty as co-leads. Additionally, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, Anya Singh, and several others appear in pivotal roles.

The film’s music is composed by Anu Malik, Mithoon, Sachet–Parampara, Vishal Mishra, and Gurmoh, while John Stewart Eduri has handled the background score. Anshul Chobey served as the cinematographer, with Manish More as the editor.

Looking ahead, Sunny Deol will be seen in upcoming projects such as Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and the Ramayana film series.

Recently, the actor also announced an untitled action thriller, which will feature Jyotika as the co-lead. Directed by Balaji Ganesh, an assistant director to AR Murugadoss, the film will be headlined by Sunny Deol.

The project is set to be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Murugadoss, marking their first production collaboration. While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, it is scheduled to go on floors in February 2026.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol and Jyotika collaborate for Farhan Akhtar-AR Murugadoss’ new project, shoot begins from February 2026