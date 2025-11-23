Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT Release: When and where to watch Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic comedy online

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has recently concluded its theatrical run, but fans are already eager to catch the film online. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie received attention for its mix of emotion, humour, and classic rom-com charm. Now, the focus has shifted to its OTT release, which is expected to reach viewers soon.

According to reports from Times Entertainment, Netflix is likely to acquire the post-theatrical streaming rights for the movie. While an official confirmation from the makers or the platform is still awaited, the buzz indicates that the digital release is almost confirmed. The movie is expected to premiere on November 27, 2025, giving audiences a chance to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.

What is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari about?

The story revolves around two former lovers, Sunny (played by Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (played by Janhvi Kapoor), who decide to fake a relationship to take revenge on their respective ex-fiancés. Sunny wants to reunite with his girlfriend Ananya, who is set to marry Vikram, while Tulsi aims to confront her ex-boyfriend Vikram. Their pretend romance leads to several comic and emotional situations, and in the process, they end up falling in love with each other.

The film also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in pivotal supporting roles. Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, and Abhinav Sharma provide comic relief. Produced by Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan under Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the movie promises high-quality visuals and a lively, feel-good vibe.

Fans waiting for the OTT release won’t have to wait long. The film is expected to arrive on Netflix from November 27, 2025, making it accessible for family audiences and rom-com lovers who missed the theatrical screening. While the official announcement is still pending, viewers can expect a strong digital launch that could attract a larger and more relaxed audience.

