'Superhuman' Salman Khan gets adorable birthday wish from Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn raises a toast

Salman Khan turning a year older calls for a massive celebration. Today, December 27, 2025, the superstar of B-town turned 60. Hence, party toh banti hai! To celebrate his special day, many Bollywood celebs drove down to his Panvel farmhouse, and those who couldn’t, sent him well-wishes on social media. Check it out!

Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, and others wish Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai co-star, Katrina Kaif, sent an adorable birthday wish to the bhaijaan of Bollywood. The new mom took to her Instagram handle and dropped a powerful image of the superstar. Calling him a ‘superhuman’, she noted, “Tiger Tiger Tiger. Happy 60th birthday to the superhuman that you are. May every day be full of love and light.”

The Sultan actor’s B-town buddy, Ajay Devgn, also took the opportunity to heap praise on him. In his Instagram Stories, the Drishyam 3 actor expressed, “Sabka bhai, sabki jaan… here’s to ek aur powerful saal. Happy birthday", which was followed by a star emoji.

Joining them is Rakul Preet Singh, who was also a part of Salman’s birthday celebration in Panvel. She dropped an image with him and captioned it, “Happy birthday, Salman Sir! Wishing you continued good health, happiness and success. May the coming year bring new achievements and many reasons to smile.”

Riteish Deshmukh dropped two warm pictures with his ‘bhau’. In his heartfelt birthday wish for the actor, Deshmukh penned, “My Dearest Bhau, I wish you the bestest day filled with love, laughter and happiness. I don’t have words to express what you mean to me. You have always been there for me unconditionally, treated me like a brother, like family. I love you Bhau…… Happy Happy Birthday!!!!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan took Khan’s fans back in time with a monochrome image of young Salman. Through her post, she expressed, “Happy Birthday to the one and only Tiger. 60 years strong. Love you lots always.”

Kajol wasn’t behind in wishing bhaijaan on his birthday. “Wishing the one and only a very happy birthday,” she stated in her Instagram Stories. Kriti Sanon also dropped a cute dancing picture with Salman to wish him on his big day.

Take a look at other celebs who wished Salman Khan on his birthday:

