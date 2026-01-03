Suriya hails Dhurandhar as ‘masterpiece,’ congratulates Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna on their ‘deserving blockbuster’

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was released recently, with praise pouring in from all corners. After several celebrities reviewed the film, Suriya also penned a special note, lauding the film and calling it a ‘blockbuster’.

Suriya can’t contain his excitement for Dhurandhar

Taking to his social media handle, Suriya said, “Thank you Aditya Dhar for giving this masterpiece. Dhurandhar, what a movie! Completely blown by your craft... love & respect to you and the whole team. Special congrats to my bro R Madhavan - what a transformation! Akshaye Khanna & Ranveer Singh, congrats on a very deserving blockbuster! Love, Suriya & Jo.”

Here’s the post:

More about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller written, co-produced, and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film follows the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a spy recruited by IB chief Ajay Sanyal for Project Dhurandhar.

The undercover mission sees Jaskirat infiltrating Pakistan’s Karachi underworld to dismantle terror networks. He becomes a gangster himself to gain trust and gather intelligence, culminating in a major revenge operation against an ISI mastermind.

The film is set to have a sequel, which will explore more aspects of the story and is slated for release on March 19, 2026. Interestingly, after the first installment received immense praise, the makers have decided to release the film in multiple South Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and several others in key roles.

Suriya’s upcoming films

Suriya is next set to hit the big screens with his fantasy action entertainer Karuppu. The movie is said to follow the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity to fight against the injustice faced by certain sections of society. Directed by RJB (RJ Balaji), the film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female co-lead.

Looking ahead, the actor is reportedly currently working on Suriya46, an upcoming family drama that will feature Raveena Tandon and Mamitha Baiju as co-leads. Additionally, Suriya has also wrapped up the promo shoot for his comedy-action cop film Suriya47, directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan.

