Suriya’s Karna Update: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra says ‘screenplay is done’, confirms film will be made in 2 parts

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had initially planned his mythological film Karna with Suriya reportedly set to headline the project. While the film has yet to materialise, the director has now broken his silence on the matter.

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on his movie Karna

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra revealed that the screenplay for Karna has been completed and that the film is planned as a two-part project, similar to the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana franchise.

The filmmaker said, “I’m working on Karna, based on the Mahabharata. It will be set in the mythological era. I have spent six years on pre-production. The screenplay is done, and it will be made in two parts, similar to Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. We are almost ready to take off with the project, but unfortunately, the film has been put on hold for now. A.R. Rahman has already completed five to six tracks for the film.”

For those unaware, Karna first made headlines a few years ago. The film was speculated to star Suriya in the lead role, with Janhvi Kapoor reportedly cast as the female lead. However, the project was later believed to have been shelved. While the director has revealed details about the movie, it is unclear whether Suriya is still part of the project.

Suriya’s upcoming films

Suriya was last seen in the lead role in Retro. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the romantic action film starred Pooja Hegde as the female lead, along with Jayaram, Joju George, Vidhu, and several others in key roles.

Next, the actor will appear in Karuppu, which tells the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity to fight injustice faced by certain sections of society. Directed by RJB (RJ Balaji), the film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead.

Looking ahead, Suriya is reportedly working on Suriya46, an upcoming family drama featuring Raveena Tandon and Mamitha Baiju as co-leads. Additionally, he has wrapped up the promo shoot for his comedy-action cop film Suriya47, directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan.

Moreover, there are reports that his subsequent project after the Jithu Madhavan film will be with director Pandiraj. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

