Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister ‘can’t control her emotions’ after seeing his AI images as Lord Rama: ‘Dignity, courage…’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, recently took to her social media handle to react to her late brother being portrayed as Lord Rama from the Ramayana using AI.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister cannot control her emotions seeing her late brother as Lord Rama

Taking to her social media handle, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “Why does seeing Bhai as Ram Ji stir so many emotions? Do you know why? Because Ram Ji is not just another person or a character, he represents values that we treasure: maryada, compassion, dignity, courage, truth, and his pure love for Sita Maa. To keep his father’s word, which he had given to his wife, Ram Ji gave up all worldly pleasures and went to the forest to live a life of penance. What does this prove to us? We worship and draw strength from the values these icons stand for.”

She added, “Bhai as Rama moves us not only because he looks divine and graceful, but also because he radiates the strength of character that Ram Ji embodies. The innocence and purity in his eyes, and the nobility in his expression, show that nobody in the present day and age could play Rama as beautifully as Bhai would have. Forever cherished, forever unforgettable.”

See the post here:

For those unaware, a series of images featuring Sushant Singh Rajput recently went viral on the internet. The pictures showcased the late actor as Lord Rama instead of Ranbir Kapoor from the upcoming magnum opus, Ramayana.

More about Ramayana

Ramayana is an upcoming mythological epic based on the Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as King Ravana.

Apart from them, the movie also stars Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and others in key roles. The film will be released in theaters as a two-part series, with the first installment set to hit the big screens on Diwali 2026 and the sequel scheduled for Diwali 2027.

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