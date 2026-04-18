SVC63: Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally film begins with muhurath shot, ‘First step towards something truly massive’

Salman Khan and director Vamshi Paidipally are all set to begin their massive film together, which was announced earlier by the makers, Sri Venkateswara Creations. The team has now officially confirmed that filming has begun with a muhurath shot.

Salman Khan-Vamshi Paidipally movie begins with muhurath shot

Taking to social media, the makers shared a picture from the sets of the Salman Khan–Vamshi Paidipally film (SVC63) . The post featured a clapboard with the word “MUHURATH” written on it as the production team began filming at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon, Mumbai.

They captioned the post, “A new chapter begins today… Salman Khan–Vamshi Paidipally film takes its first step towards something truly massive.”

Here’s the post:

The upcoming film was announced earlier, with the makers likely eyeing an Eid 2027 release. The film is expected to be a large-scale action entertainer and will feature Nayanthara as the co-lead, marking her first collaboration with the Bollywood superstar. Reportedly, the makers plan to complete filming by August or September this year.

Previously, director Vamshi Paidipally worked with Vijay in the emotional family drama Varisu. The movie follows the story of Vijay Rajendran, the son of a billionaire, who returns home years after an altercation with his father, only to learn that his father is dying.

To uphold his father’s dream of a united family and ensure the smooth running of the company, Vijay takes charge and attempts to reunite his estranged brothers. The film received mixed reviews and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, R. Sarathkumar, Shaam, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and others in key roles.

Salman Khan’s next movie

Salman Khan will next star in the film Maatrubhumi , directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The movie is inspired by the Galwan Valley clash. Apart from Khan, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh as the co-lead.

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