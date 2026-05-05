SVC63: Salman Khan, Vamshi Paidipally’s film to have Fahadh Faasil as the villain? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan is currently working with director Vamshi Paidipally on the tentatively titled SVC63. Now, it appears that the makers are considering either Fahadh Faasil or Akshaye Khanna for the role of the main antagonist.

SVC63: Salman Khan’s action film to have Fahadh Faasil or Akshaye Khanna as villain?

According to a report by Mid-Day, an insider has suggested that Salman Khan’s upcoming film may cast either Fahadh Faasil or Akshaye Khanna as the primary antagonist.

As per the report, the insider mentioned that the script requires an actor who can match Salman Khan’s screen presence. They added that both Fahadh and Akshaye Khanna bring distinct energies, which is why the team is taking time before finalizing the casting. The insider also noted that Arvind Swamy had been considered earlier for the role.

The team is reportedly heading to Manali for the next schedule, followed by a shoot in Hyderabad. The upcoming schedule in Telangana will include the antagonist’s portions, and a final decision on casting is expected by then. However, there has been no official confirmation so far.

SVC63 was announced earlier, with the makers aiming for an Eid 2027 release. It is expected to be a large-scale action entertainer and will feature Nayanthara as the female lead, marking her first collaboration with Salman Khan. Reports suggest that filming is planned to be completed by August or September this year.

Previously, director Vamshi Paidipally worked with Vijay on the emotional family drama Varisu. The film revolves around Vijay Rajendran, the son of a billionaire, who returns home after years of estrangement, only to learn that his father is dying.

To honor his father’s vision of a united family and ensure the stability of the business, Vijay takes charge and attempts to reconcile with his estranged brothers. The film received mixed reviews and is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Salman Khan’s next movie

Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is inspired by the Galwan Valley clash and also stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead.

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