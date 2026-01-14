Talwiinder Net Worth: Inside Rs. 11.5 crore fortune of the singer rumored to be dating Disha Patani

Punjabi singer and producer Talwiinder Singh Sidhu has been making headlines lately, but not just for his music. Rumors of a romance with Bollywood star Disha Patani have sent the internet into a frenzy, especially after the two were spotted together at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding in Udaipur. While the gossip has certainly put him in the spotlight, Talwiinder’s actual story is far more interesting. Keep reading to find out.

Born in 1997 in Tarn Taran, Punjab, Talwiinder’s connection to music started when he was only four years old. His life changed drastically at 14 when his family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area. That transition was pivotal for him, as being immersed in the diverse California culture allowed him to blend his Jat Sikh roots with Western hip-hop, R&B, and electronic synths.

It’s this unique ‘misfit’ sound, a mix of lo-fi vibes and traditional melodies, that has allowed him to capture the hearts of Gen-Z listeners.

But what’s truly impressive is how he built his empire from the ground up. Starting with covers on SoundCloud and YouTube, he eventually found viral success in 2022 with hits like Kammo Ji and Dhundhala. Today, his net worth is estimated at around Rs. 11.5 crore, as reported by Moneycontrol, which is a massive achievement for an independent artist. It clearly proves that you don’t need a major mainstream label to win big in the digital age.

Following his debut EP in 2020, he reached a major milestone last October with his first full-length album, Misfit. Released under Mass Appeal India, the 13-track project is a testament to his growth and his fearless approach to experimentation. Whether the dating rumors are true or not, Talwiinder has clearly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the global music scene.

