Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Ragini MMS 3 delayed after director Sahir Raza steps away? Here’s what we know

Tamannaah Bhatia is reportedly set to star in the lead role in the upcoming film Ragini MMS 3. As the popular franchise gears up for a return, reports suggest that the film may be delayed and released later than initially expected.

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Ragini MMS 3 to get delayed?

According to a report by Variety India, Ragini MMS 3 has been delayed and is currently on hold until further notice. Earlier, Sahir Raza, who has previously directed web series such as The Married Woman, Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, and more, was expected to helm the project.

However, the director has reportedly been removed from the film due to a scheduling conflict arising from his other professional commitments.

As per the report, Raza is currently serving as a showrunner on a Netflix series. A recent mandate from the streaming platform requires the showrunner’s daily presence on set, making it difficult for him to juggle both projects.

With this development, producer Ektaa Kapoor is reportedly looking for a replacement director. However, this remains speculative for now, as no official confirmation has been made.

Interestingly, the upcoming instalment is expected to differ from the previous films in the franchise and explore stronger supernatural elements in its narrative.

For those unaware, the Ragini MMS franchise began in 2011 with the found-footage horror film starring Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala in the lead roles. In 2014, the franchise received a sequel titled Ragini MMS 2, starring Sunny Leone.

Tamannaah Bhatia's work front

Tamannaah Bhatia is next set to appear in a key role in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer O’ Romeo. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the action thriller also features Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, and others in prominent roles. The film is slated for release on February 13, 2026.

Looking ahead, the actress will also be seen in V. Shantaram, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Additionally, Tamannaah is playing the co-lead in the upcoming Tamil film Purushan, which stars Vishal and is directed by Aranmanai fame Sundar C.

ALSO READ: Is Prakash Raj replacing Akshaye Khanna in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3? Actor clarifies